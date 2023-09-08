Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.70. 1,966,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,942. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock valued at $288,712,193. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.