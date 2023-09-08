Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total value of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,197,796. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 116,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,931. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

