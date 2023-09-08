Robotti Robert Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 0.15% of PHX Minerals worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $51,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

PHX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 78,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,615. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

