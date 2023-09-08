iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 272,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,103. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.