Swmg LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 427,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

