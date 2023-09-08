Robotti Robert Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Robotti Robert lowered its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,896. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

