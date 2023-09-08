Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CET. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 275.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CET stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,166. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

