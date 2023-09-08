Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $181,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $504.05. 41,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

