Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

