Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Diageo worth $102,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. 31,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

