Swmg LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 172,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. 295,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

