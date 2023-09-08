Swmg LLC Invests $920,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,131 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

