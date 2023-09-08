iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Raised by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,459. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.