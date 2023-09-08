Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,115. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

