iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

