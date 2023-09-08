SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.6% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swmg LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000.

MDYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. 5,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

