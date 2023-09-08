iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Swmg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 257,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

