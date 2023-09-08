Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

