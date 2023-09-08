Geller Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

