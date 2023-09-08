Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 100,737 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,737 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Kroger worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

