Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 114,416 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,416 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $35,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,498,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

VEEV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $321,698. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.78.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

