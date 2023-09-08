Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $32,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.