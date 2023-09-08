Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $89,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RY opened at $87.92 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.