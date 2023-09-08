Candriam S.C.A. Buys 86,940 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $96.61 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

