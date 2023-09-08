Candriam S.C.A. Has $24.14 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

