Geller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,522 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 430,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

OTIS stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

