Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

