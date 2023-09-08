Candriam S.C.A. Has $21.39 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $443.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

