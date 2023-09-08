Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,946,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $271.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

