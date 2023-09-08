U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2,610.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,097 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $69,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

