Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,840 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of AutoZone worth $85,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,572.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,510.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

