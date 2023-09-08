Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $437.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

