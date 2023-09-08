Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

