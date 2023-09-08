Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Position Trimmed by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $462.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

