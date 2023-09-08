Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 384,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,387. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

