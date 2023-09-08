HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 12,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,939. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HomeStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.