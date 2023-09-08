Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $801,906,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

