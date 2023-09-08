Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Willdan Group worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 2,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 385,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 385,537 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $27,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,906 shares of company stock worth $185,988. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.