Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

