Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of PFSweb worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 19,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 1,759,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 344,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 882,859 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 823,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PFSweb by 2,147.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 516,958 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $681,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Insider Transactions at PFSweb

In other news, COO R Zach Thomann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at $782,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFSweb

PFSweb Price Performance

NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,621. The company has a market cap of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

About PFSweb

(Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.