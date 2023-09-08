Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after buying an additional 7,875,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 208,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,613. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $885,829.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,565.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,873 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

