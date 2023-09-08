Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SouthState by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,477. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

