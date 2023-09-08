Teton Advisors Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 21.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $454.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.