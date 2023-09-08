Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Golden Entertainment worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 11.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.42. 14,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,812. The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.