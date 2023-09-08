Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for about 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 121.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,930. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

