Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

ROCK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $71.87. 34,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.