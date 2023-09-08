Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Increased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.08. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 72.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$11.66. 46,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

