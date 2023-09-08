Teton Advisors Inc. Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous accounts for approximately 4.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Nathan’s Famous worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.4 %

NATH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.