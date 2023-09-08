Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Silgan comprises approximately 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Silgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

