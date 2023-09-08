Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CIRCOR International worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE CIR remained flat at $55.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,218. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

